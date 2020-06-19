Divyanka Tripathi shares a stunning PHOTO with a thoughtful post; Says 'We are crestfallen by sad events'

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya always gives a heads up to fans regarding her daily life on social media. The actress has recently shared a rather thoughtful post.

Dahiya is one of the most popular actresses of the Indian television industry. The actress has appeared in numerous daily soaps to date which has been able to win the hearts of the audience. We can take the names of Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Intezaar, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein here. The stunning diva has showcased her acting prowess in all these shows and her utter beauty and suave personality further add weightage to her popularity among the fans.

The actress is frequently active on social media where she also enjoys a massive fan following. She often keeps on sharing multiple pictures and videos on her personal handle from time to time much to the excitement of her fans. Right from sharing candid selfies to throwback or BTS videos, Divyanka does it all and manages to remain in the limelight. Most often, she shares these social media posts along with her husband Vivek Dahiya.

Recently, Divyanka has shared a picture on her Instagram handle again and this time, with a thoughtful post. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress has shared a throwback picture along with the post in which she is standing at a picturesque location. Needless to say, she is a sight to behold in a gorgeous black outfit. Moreover, the actress flashes her beaming smile as usual which is sure to send her fans into a frenzy. Divyanka writes, “All that glitters is #Mumbai. Felt like adding this text.... We are all shaken up in India! First Corona, then Sushant and then our soldiers. We are crestfallen by a series of sad events. For those of us who are left behind grappling or mourning. Let's not let our low state of mind take over our faith and zeal. We all struggle...all of us face adversities...it doesn't mean that we give in to disappointments today or in future. There are days of love, luck, friendship and success that we all get. Time to look at the glass half full, not half empty. You are special and your time will be better tomorrow. Work whole heartedly towards it. Don't let the world tell you otherwise.”

Check out Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s post below:

On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she was paired up opposite . People loved and appreciated her role as Dr. Ishita Bhalla aka Ishimaa. Interestingly, Divyanka’s husband Vivek Dahiya was also a part of the daily soap for a brief period. However, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has gone off-air now and is replaced by its spin-off series, Yeh Hai Chahatein. Talking about Divyanka, the actress made her digital debut last year with a web series in which she was paired up opposite Rajiv Khandelwal.

Credits :Instagram

