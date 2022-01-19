Divyanka Tripathi shares sunkissed pic donning a colourful dress, says ‘Let the shadows fall behind you’

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular actresses of television industry. The actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She often shares pictures and videos of herself on social media. She is considered as one of the most stylish actresses of the television industry and her fans highly appreciates her looks in traditional and western attires. She has shared a picture on social media in which her face is glowing due to sunlight.

In the recent post, Divyanka is seen seated near the window as sunrays fall on her face. The actress looks absolutely gorgeous in the multicolor dress. She has accessorized it with charm bracelet and a designer ring. She has put on light makeup and light pink lipstick. She captioned, “Hey! Look at the sunshine, let the shadows fall behind you! You see more positives or negatives, depends on you.”

See the post here:

Divyanka Tripathi was seen on the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She was the first runner up. She recently made her debut in music videos with her track ‘Babul Da Vedha’. Few days back, she had shared a vacay video of herself and hubby Vivek Dahiya as he wished him on their engagement anniversary. She captioned, “Today was our very hush hush Engagement few years back! How we surprised ourselves & others by taking a leap of faith. How much we have evolved together since that day! I do things for myself, yet, while being absorbed too, you are always in back of my mind & "All I do is think about you". Happy Engagement Anniversary honey @vivekdahiya #EngagementAnniversary #Divek”.

