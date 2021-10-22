Divyanka Tripathi shares unseen moments from the epic bachelorette party of the would be bride Shireen Mirza

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actress Shireen Mirza is all set to marry her boyfriend and fiancé Hasan Sartaj on October 23, 2021, in a grand ceremony in Jaipur. Her co-actor from the show and bridesmaid Krishna Mukherjee arrived ahead of the functions and has shared numerous pictures and videos from the wedding functions celebrations on her social media handle. Divyanka Tripathi has also reached the venue and has been posting pictures and reels from the bridesmaid party.

Bride dances

All the ladies are seen dressed in a gorgeous lemon yellow lehenga with a rose tiara and floral accessories. Shireen Mirza is looking radiant in her gorgeous outfit. The bride-to-be danced her heart out on the tunes of the dhol.

Fun with the bridesmaid

Shireen Mirza was full on pampered by her bridesmaids as they showered her with rose petals and made her feel like a queen for the day. The decor of the venue is much like that of a Bollywood romantic movie.

Krishna Mukherjee becomes unwell

Krishna Mukherjee, who was seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein with Shireen Mirza, is seen a bit unwell and she isn't able to be her peppy self at her friend's wedding.

Enjoying some pani puri

Shireen Mirza was fed some pani puri by her relative and she looked at ease and relished the delicacy.

Pajama party

Shireen Mirza is looking gorgeous in a black top, pants with a denim jacket with a 'PAJAMA PARTY' written in golden foil balloon alphabets. The girls also made fun reels and dance videos as they wanted to capture the moments.

The grand feast

Bride-to-be and her gang enjoyed the hospitality of the grand hotel in Jaipur, with the traditional thaali and desserts. They also recreated the 'Yeh Humari Pawri ho rahi hai' with a twist. Shireen's friends, said, "Yeh Hum Hain, Yeh Hamari bride hai aur yahan shaadi ho rahi hai."

See pictures here-





Also read- Inside Shireen Mirza’s wedding celebration: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Krishna Mukherjee sets dance stage on fire