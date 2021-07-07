Divyanka Tripathi shares a video enjoying the beauty of nature; Hubby Vivek Dahiya call it ‘pure love’

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shares a video of herself enjoying the greenery and nature as she walks around in a gorgeous shirt dress.

The actress Dahiya is one of the contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. For the shoot of the show, the actress had to travel to Cape Town, South Africa. The actress has recently returned to her home and she is spending quality time with her husband Vivek Dahiya. She is active on social media and had been sharing pictures and videos from her trip.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress has shared an adorable video of herself on social media. She is seen around in a meadow and enjoying the serene natural beauty. She looks pretty in a shirt dress, combined with a pearl necklace and white shoes. The actress is seen with perfect light makeup and red lipstick. She is a sight to behold as she twirls and enjoys the petals falling on her. She wrote in the caption of the video, “It's a #Reely good day to have a good day!”

Seeing the video, her husband was elated and commented, “Uff! This is pure love. Looping it”.

Watch the video here: Click

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya became a household name from the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and she has a massive fan following. She married to her co-actor from the same show, Vivek Dahiya. The couple dated and then got married in 2016. Divyanka Tripathi was last seen in the TV show Yeh Hai Chahatein in a special appearance. The stunt reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi will start airing from July end.

