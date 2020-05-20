Divyanka Tripathi shares what she HATES the most about Coronavirus and it is relatable AF

Divyanka Tripathi is yearning to get back to her social life post the lockdown and every person can relate to her.

It’s been almost two months since we have been cooped inside our house courtesy the ongoing COVID 19 outbreak in India and the subsequent lockdown. Staying in the house for this long and away from the social life hasn’t been easy for any of us. Interestingly, not just the aam aadmi but the celebrities are also struggling with lockdown these days and aren’t really enjoying locked in the house. In fact, many have been sharing their tryst of staying at home on social media and admitted that they are yearning to get back to their normal life.

Joining them, also shared a hate post for coronavirus and revealed what she hates the most about the outbreak of this deadly virus. In a recent post, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress shared a throwback picture of herself with her husband from one of their vacations and stated that she is travel starved these days. The picture was clicked at a foreign location and features Divyanka in a beige coloured top and denim skirt. On the other hand, Vivek looked dapper in his white t-shirt. The actress captioned the image as, “I'm already #TravelStarved...and I don't see it happening anytime soon!! That's something I HATE THE MOST ABOUT CORONA!”

Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi’s recent post:

Talking about the work front, Divyanka became a household name with her show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. However, her performance in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein won a million of hearts. She had ruled the television screens as Ishita Bhalla for six years until the show went off air in December last year.

