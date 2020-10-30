Divyanka Tripathi showers birthday love on onscreen daughter Aditi Bhatia; Shares video of their happy moments

As Aditi Bhatia has turned a year older, her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Divyanka Tripathi penned a sweet message for her.

Star Plus’ popular family drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was one of the most loved shows on Indian television. Not just the fans loved onscreen equation of the entire star cast – , Dahiya, Aditi Bhatia, Aly Goni, etc, but their off screen chemistry also won a lot of hearts. And while YHM had pulled its curtains down in December last year, the star cast of the show continue to share a great bond and their social media PDA is a proof to this.

Recently, Aditi Bhatia, who played the role of Ruhi in the show, turned a year older and she was inundated with best wishes from her massive fan following. Amid this, her onscreen mother Divyanka also shared a beautiful video of her happy moments with Aditi and showered birthday love on the young actress. In the caption, Divyanka wrote, “Time truly flies when I look at you transitioning from a teenager to 21. I'm happy for you that your are experiencing the varieties of life at such a young age. Happy Birthday darling.”

Take a look at Divyanka’s birthday wish for Aditi:

Earlier, Aditi’s best friend Shivangi Joshi also penned a sweet message for the actress. She wrote, “Happy Birthday. I hope your birthday is special as you are. May all of your dreams come true. I love you. Happy, healthy, exceptional, rocking 21st birthday to you best friend. I will always be there for you.” She concluded this cute message with a red heart emoji.

Also Read: Shivangi Joshi has the sweetest wish for BFF Aditi Bhatia on her 21st birthday: I'll always be there for you

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×