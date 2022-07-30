Divyanka Tripathi shows her daring side as she 'co-ordinates with a tiger' for video; Watch

Divyanka Tripathi is among the leading names in the telly industry and has been part of several daily soaps and reality shows. The actress is an avid social media user and often shares posts with her fans. She is married to actor Vivek Dahiya and the duo are travel buffs. The couple had gone on a trip to Thailand, some time back and the couple did some thrilling activities during the trip. On International Tiger Day, the actress shared a video with a Tiger, and we are amazed at her bravery.

In the video shared by the actress, she is seen sitting beside a full-grown and huge tiger. Both of them are seen turning heads at same as if they had co-ordinated the act. Divyanka looks gorgeous in a pink dress. She is paired with golden drop earrings and her hair is tied up. She shared in the captions, “Coordination be like...”

There were rumours on social media about the actress being pregnant as she had gained weight. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame slammed the rumours with her post on her Instagram handle and dropped a video of her happily dancing. In the caption, she wrote, "Grooving to life beats unabashed! (Reading a few comments I am compelled to write- "I don't have a flat stomach like ideal woman image portrayed. Deal with it! Don't ask me again if I'm pregnant or fat! My first instinct was that I should delete the video....but no...I won't! You who want people to look a certain way- change your mind set! I'm not even obese and few make ugly comments... how harsh you must be with those who actually have body weight issues! Shame on the idiots who have no sensitivity and sensibility on Social media! First this video was about dancing freely... now it's about LIVING FREELY UNABASHED. BTW- I blocked those people who are mentally ugly...in case you look for them in my comment section. If they are nasty, I'm devilish!") #HeresYourReel #BodyPositivity #LiveFREELY #ForgetTheWorld #GoCrazy #WhatIDoBetweenRehearsals.”

