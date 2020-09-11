Divyanka Tripathi shows how to rock an all black look in new PHOTO; Dheeraj Dhoopar, Akanksha Puri pour love

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared a new picture of herself recently with a thought-provoking message and it has brought a storm on the internet. Take a look.

Dahiya has millions of fans all over, and there's no doubt about this fact. With her acting prowess, hard work, and perseverance, the actress has made a special place for herself in the entertainment industry. Not only her performance but her elegant style and charming smile, has earned her a bunch of dedicated fans. From her traditional to casuals to trendy outfits, Divyanak's fashion sense has changed drastically over the years, and she is now, touted to be one of the fashionistas in the Telly world.

After Yeh Hai Mohabbatein went off-air in December last year, Divyanak's fans have been yearning to see her onscreen. However, the actress is keeping them engaged with her fun-loving, intense, and quirky social media posts. Just a few hours ago, Divyanka took to her Instagram handle to share a jaw-dropping picture of herself, with a thought-provoking quote. In the picture, Divyanak has seen slaying in a black shirt and looks absolutely mesmerizing. While she is tied her hair in a high ponytail, her fresh makeup and maroon lipstick are on sleek.

Not to miss, she has also worn a grey-colored lens to add oomph, and her expression is totally killer. With this picture, Divyanka is certainly giving inspiration to 'rock' the all-black look. While her fans couldn't get enough of her, her friends from the industry were also left awestruck. Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar commented with a heart emoji, while Vighnaharta Ganesha actress Akanksha Puri called her 'stunning.'

Take a look at Divyanka's recent post here:

With this enthralling photo, Divyanka also penned a thought-provoking note about moving on in life, despite all obstacles and problems. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you like Divyanka's look? Let us know in the comment section below.

