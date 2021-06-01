Divyanka Tripathi shuts down a troll who asks why she does not wear dupatta in Crime Patrol

Divyanka Tripathi was part of the show for a small-time. Currently, she is in Cape Town shooting for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She is one of the popular television actresses. Her fans love the way she dresses and also showers a lot of compliments. The actress is mostly seen in the traditional attire. There have been times when she looked pretty even in simple attire. But one of the trolls regressively questioned her for not wearing a dupatta in the Crime Patrol show.

But the actress gave a befitting reply to the fan. She said, “Taaki aap jaise bin dupatte ki ladkiyon ko bhi izzat se dekhne ki aadat dalein! Kripya khud ki aur apne aas paas ke ladkon ki neeyat sudharen, na ki aurat jaat ke pehnaave ka beda uthaayen! Mera shareer, meri aabru, meri marzi! Aap ki sharaafat, aap ki marzi! (So that people like you can learn to respect women even without a dupatta. I request you to change your mindset and nearby rather than taking upon the mantle of what women should wear. My body, my honour, my wish! Your decency, your wish)!"

Her reply was hailed by fans and they came out in full support. One of the fans wrote, ‘People should know their line’.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Taaki aap jaise bin dupatte ki ladkiyon ko bhi izzat se dekhne ki aadat dalein! Kripya khud ki aur apne aas paas ke ladkon ki neeyat sudharen, na ki aurat jaat ke pehnaave ka beda uthaayen!

Mera shareer, meri aabru, meri marzi! Aap ki sharaafat, aap ki marzi! https://t.co/tzv5CaIlte — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) May 31, 2021

On the work front, she was seen hosting the show Crime Patrol for a small time. The actress is currently in Cape Town shooting for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Fans have been sending her good wishes and want to see her as the winner.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Divyanka Tripathi shares unfiltered look as she shares her natural beauty in a selfie

Credits :Divyanka Tripathi Twitter

Share your comment ×