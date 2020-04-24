Divyanka Tripathi, Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and other TV stars meet during lockdown but there's a twist

What to know what happens when Divyanka Tripathi, Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and many other stars from the TV fraternity get locked down together amidst the Coronavirus outbreak? Take a look.

We all are missing our friends and dear ones amidst this Coronavirus lockdown, and that's a fact that cannot be denied. Well, while we are trying to cope up with the boredom, we're so badly missing our favorite shows. All of us keen to know what our beloved actors are doing, how they are spending their time, and more. Ever imagined what would happen if they get locked in the same house during the lockdown? Would it be chaotic or too much fun? Or would it just be another roll-out of Bigg Boss?

Do you want to know what happens when your beloved , Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, and many more from the TV fraternity get locked under roof amidst quarantine? Well, TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor just gave us a glimpse of that! Yes, you read that right! In an attempt to provide entertainment to viewers and drive away their boredom with a special message, the TV actors got united for a 'unique' video to share in their messages with a twist.

The video though shot at the actors' homes, shows how life would have been if they all were staying together during these stressful times. The kind of conversations they would have, the household work distributions, their arguments, laughter, and much more. It is no less than a good version of the rather controversial Bigg Boss house. However, the main aim behind this special 'Quarantined' film is to show people that we all need to stay unified together. If we fight the war together by adhering to the rules, we will sail through it without much damage.

Here are some glimpses from the video:

Ekta shared this special effort by the Indian Television to fight against Coronavirus on her Instagram handle. She captioned the same as 'These unprecedented times call for all of us to be alone, yet together! Here’s an attempt, a made-at-home video, for which all of us from the Television Fraternity got together to voice our solidarity and give hope.' Ekta emphasized that 'Stay Home and Stay Connected.' The actors urged everyone to help in this battle by maintaining social distancing.

The video features the who's who from the Telly world including , Aasif Sheikh, Aura Bhatnagar, Divyanka Tripathi, Erica Fernandes, Karan V Grover, Karan Jotwani, Karishma Tanna, Manish Paul, , Parth Samthaan, Reem Shaikh, Rohitashv Gour, Sehban Azim, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Shailesh Lodha, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Shukla, Srithi Jha, Surbhi Jyoti, and Vikram Singh Chauhan. It is directed by Guroudev Bhalla and creatively helmed by Sonali Jaffar, while Ekta has produced it.

