Divyanka Tripathi slams ‘no bindi no business’ tweet, says ‘Should be a woman's choice what she wants to wear’

Divyanka Tripathi is among the leading actresses of the television industry and has a massive fan following. The actress is popular for speaking against the wrongs in the society. Divyanka recently shared post on social media as she expressed her disgust and anger over the hashtag nobindinobusiness on Diwali. She slammed the hashtag for questioning women choices for dressing up.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 runner up raised her voice over the unfair Twitter post which read, “Speaking for myself not buying anything for Deepawali from any brand that shows model without a bindi. #NoBindiNoBusiness”. Sharing the post, Divyanka Tripathi wrote, “No bindi no business? It should be a woman's choice what she wants to wear! Hinduism is about respecting choices! Next you'll want purda-system & then Satipratha back? Why should any culture be measured by women's dressing? I'm further shocked when women propagate such concepts!”

See the post here:

No bindi no business? It should be a woman's choice what she wants to wear! Hinduism is about respecting choices!

Next you'll want purda-system & then Satipratha back?

Why should any culture be measured by women's dressing?

I'm further shocked when women propagate such concepts! pic.twitter.com/9RuozCWsis — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) October 30, 2021

Fans came out in her support on Twitter as one wrote, “Was a fan before, now your super fan.Red heart”, while another wrote, “Hundred percent agree ma'am”. A user commented as, “Wawww bindi chamakri hi I wonder, how ppl measure hinduism culture Full bindi than full hindu 1/4th bindi 1/4th hindu Horrible thought process”.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 runner up Divyanka Tripathi has gained immense love from her fans. The actress' performance in the stunt reality show created a special place in the hearts of the audience. She is active on social media and often shares pictures from her personal and professional life.



Also read- Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi thanks fans for special trophy; Calls it 'iconic moment of her life'