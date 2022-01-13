Divyanka Tripathi slams a troll for being offended by her ‘Indian mosquitoes’ remark

Celebrities are often targeted by trolls for their posts and comments. Divyanka Tripathi is not one of those who would be affected by the trolls. The actress had recently shared a series of her post workout pictures and she had written about her being awaken by mosquitoes in the morning. The statement seems to have irked one of the users but Divyanka gave a befitting reply to the person.

Divyanka Tripathi was questioned for writing ‘Indian Mosquitos’ in her latest Instagram post. The user alleged that Divyanka made a 'derogatory' remark about India by calling the mosquitoes that didn’t let her sleep peacefully, Indian.

Divyanka Tripathi posted a series of her gym pictures early in the morning today. In the caption, she wrote, “Famous Indian Mosquitoes were my alarm clock today. Hope you all had a better night?!”

See post here:

The user who later deleted the comment had written, “Using the term Indian Mosquitoes sounds very derogatory to the country. I am a big fan of yours but don't appreciate the coined term.”

She shared the screenshot of the comment on her story along with a long note, along with a befitting and explanatory reply. Divyanka wrote, “I'm in India. These mosquitoes are in India. I'm a famous Indian. Those mosquitoes can be famous too. Why this bias between humans and insects? Tch Tch! (Above caption was meant to be funny) If you are being serious, then on a serious note - Let's become mature and real instead of being uber-sensitive Indians & let's better call a spade a spade! Bharat mein, mere ghar ke baaju mein open naala hai aur yahan macchhar hain! Aur Yeh sach hai! Amazon ke jungle mein bhi macchhar hain.... Yeh boloon to kya Amazon waasiyon ko bura lagna chahiye? Come on chhoti chhoti baaton pe serious mat ho! Bade bade masle bhi hain hamare aas paas!”

See screenshot here:

Divyanka further shared that the comment was deleted by the fan and expressed how troubled she is with the ‘delicate sensitivities’ amongst people. She wrote, “I do get shocked by such delicate sensitivities! Macchhar se zyada aisi nazuk soch se pareshaan hoon ab!”

For the unversed, Divyanka Tripathi is known to speak her heart out. She has often slammed and schooled trolls for making unnecessary issues out of petty things.



