Divyanka Tripathi slams trolls who comment on women’s clothing; Recalls an incident that ‘triggered’ her

In a recent interview, television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya called out trolls who pass remarks on women's clothing. Check out the details.

Television actress Dahiya has gained a massive fan following for her incredible acting skills and she never shies away from expressing her opinion. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actress said that she believes in the equal treatment of both men and women and also spoke up against trolls who target women on social media. During the chat, she recalled an incident that happened with her, wherein a troll had questioned her why she wasn’t wearing a dupatta on the TV show Crime petrol.

Amid the interview, the star explained that a woman should be able to dress according to her own choice and not anyone else’s. She added that the troll who asked her about the absence of her Dupatta, their remark ‘triggered’ her. She further clarified the reason why it affected her so much. She said, “What I was preaching in the show was an absolute opposite of it.” The actress explained that social norms tend to differ from place to place. She added, “A lot also depends on one’s learning through growing up years. So, no one can truly say what dress or behaviour is right or wrong. The world is grey that way.”

Divyanka reiterated that she is unhappy about the treatment of women every time there’s a talk about Indian culture. She voiced her opinion about the same and said that women are the ‘first target’ for correction. The actress suggested that if a person finds an outfit ‘inappropriate’, they must work on gaining ‘world exposure’.

