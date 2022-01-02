Divyanka Tripathi slays in a beautiful gown as she strikes a pose at the beach; Fans say 'Wow'

Divyanka Tripathi, known for playing Dr. Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is an active social media user. She always shares a lot of pictures on her Instagram feed and her fans also shower love on them. If you check out her feed, you'll see that it is filled with travel pictures and it will surely give major FOMO. The actress has recently returned from Abu Dhabi after celebrating her birthday with hubby Vivek Dahiya. Today, she has shared a soothing picture on her Instagram and fans are going gaga over her.

In the picture, Divyanka is seen wearing a green colour gown and is standing at the beach. The actress is facing the sun and captioned it as "Aao huzur #SilhuetteLove.” As soon as she dropped the picture, fans commented on it. One of the fans wrote, “Wow”. Another wrote, “U r my idol... Nd i proud on dis... Love u mam.” On December 31, Divyanka had shared a series of pictures showing her travel with the caption, “Last travel of 2021. I've so many more pics left to share...in the meanwhile - here's a #PhotoDump.”

Divyanka is one of the most loved actresses in the telly world. She has worked in many shows but rose to fame from the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Divyanka and Karan Patel's onscreen chemistry was adored by fans. In Crime Patrol, she was there for a small time. Her fans are waiting for her to see on TV again. She was in news for dropping the offer of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi shares last travel PICS of 2021; Says 'So many more pics left to share'