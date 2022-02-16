Divyanka Tripathi is spring ready as she sports a peachy floral dress with a delightful smile

Divyanka Tripathi is among the most fashionable actresses in the television sector. She was highly appreciated for her acting skills in the daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She also created a mark for herself in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, in which she was the first runner-up. The actress has a massive fan following on social media and often shares pictures of herself with her fans. The latest picture is truly beautiful as she sported a floral dress.

Banoo Main Teri Dulhan actress has shared a picture of herself in gorgeous attire as she seems to be heading out somewhere. The actress had worn a peach-colored off-shoulder and floral print dress. She paired the look with simple flat footwear and a peach color sling bag. The actress had worn a cute bracelet and drop earrings, and her hair is straightened. She shared in the caption, “Make your today so awesome that your yesterday becomes awfully jealous. #PeachyPreachy”

See post here-

Divyanka Tripathi and hubby Vivek Dahiya had a beautiful date on Valentine’s Day. She had shared that he went out of his comfort zone to make her feel special. She expressed love and gratitude to him as she wrote in the post, “Last night you surprised me by doing all things that were in 'cheesy list' for you. You executed the idea of a 'typically ideal' Valentine's to see me smiling, while in the contrast I envisioned a cozy evening at home how you would have liked. What we ate, where we sat, more than that what I value is that you did something for me that was beyond your comfort zone”



