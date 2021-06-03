Divyanka Tripathi stuns in black as she strikes a pose on the sets of KKK 11; SEE PICS

Divyanka Tripathi has shared another set of pictures wearing black and she is looking very stunning. The actress was last seen in the show Crime Patrol.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 is grabbing news ever since it has been announced. The celebrity-based show is getting all attention. The contestants are constantly sharing pictures and their fun banter videos on social handles which is making viewers more excited. has been sharing her fun pictures with motivational quotes on her Instagram. She has already stunned her fans with a changed avatar in Cape Town. She is mostly seen in traditional attire but in South Africa, she is wearing all western clothes.

She has again shared a picture of her in black and it will not be wrong to say that she is looking stunning. The actress is wearing a black T-shirt with camouflage pants. Her hairs are in soft curls with proper makeup. She has opted for mauve color lipstick. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress captioned it as ‘Uncaged metal birds’. In the series of pictures shared by her, she is seen posing with the plane. The diva’s comment section is flooded with fans' comments. They are dropping fire emoji.

Recently, in an interview, she had mentioned that it was not easy for her to leave behind Vivek alone and come for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Take a look at her pictures here:

She was recently trolled by a fan for not wearing a duppatta during the Crime Patrol shows. She gave him a befitting reply and asked him to change the mindset rather than asking women what to wear or not. The actress fans lauded her for her response.

