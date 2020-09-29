Divyanka Tripathi stuns in black trousers and white shirt look as she shares her 'favourite' THROWBACK photo

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took down the memory lane as she shared her 'favourite' throwback picture, wherein she looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a monochrome look. Check it out.

When you think of the most stylish, beautiful, and talented actresses in the Indian Television industry, 's name is bound to make it to the top list. The actress has been mesmerizing fans with her acting chops, and performance for quite a few years now. Not only her acting skills, but Divyanka is also known for her sweet personality and fashion sense.

Over the years, Divyanka has gone through a major transformation, and her styling has improved a top-notch making many heads turn. Today, she is counted amongst the fashionistas of the Telly world. Be it traditional wear or modern outfits, Divyanka's styling sense is commendable, and the fashion police is quite happy with her choices. Recently, Divyanka took down her memory lane as she shared a throwback picture of herself, probably from one of her outings, and fans just cannot stop talking about it.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi searches for 'ab normal' times in current normalcy of scathings, media moves and pandemic

In the photo, Divynaka is seen striking a 'perfect pose' for the picture, as she looks breathtakingly gorgeous in her monochrome look. She is seen wearing black trousers and a white shirt and looks absolutely stunning. With open tresses, no makeup, and accessories, Divyanka kept it simple and elegant. However, it was her cheetah print belt that added charm to the outfit. Moreover, her sleek collar bone grabbed many eyeballs, and fans couldn't stop gushing over Divyanka's slim, fit, and hot avatar.

With this eye-appealing look, Divyanka wrote, 'How about posting your favorite pictures without having to think about an appropriate caption?' Well, we agree with her views, if her photo is so appealing, what is the need for a caption?

Take a look at Divyanka's recent post here:

On the work front, she was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Ishita Bhalla opposite (Raman Bhalla). YHM went off-air in December 2019 and since then fans are waiting for Divyanka's next project. What are your thoughts on Divyanka's moving post? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi's heartening birthday note for YHM co star Ruhaanika will remind you of Ishima & Ruhi's bond

Share your comment ×