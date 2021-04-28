Divyanka Tripathi stuns in blue traditional attire; Urges people to contribute to create a world of difference

Divyanka Tripathi always treats her fans with beautiful pictures and today also she shared on with a thoughtful message.

Television's favourite bahu always impresses her fans. The actress has impeccable fashion sense and always shares her beautiful pictures on social media. She is a household name thanks to her various on-screen performances. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress today shared a picture on her Instagram, but it is her caption that is grabbing attention. She has urged her fans to come forward and help others amid this pandemic situation.

Divyanka Tripathi wrote, “All we are seeing are stories of distress and dismay on daily basis. But should we succumb to it and stay depressed, or should we lift up our spirits and keep moving on our paths? Slight enthusiasm & tiny smiles...everyone's little contribution in keeping it positive will create a world of a difference.” In the pictures, the actress is seen wearing a blue suit with a bandhej dupatta. Her makeup is on point and she has opted for open hair.

Recently, she had shared a picture of her in the swimming pool and had written, “Life's too still? Ruffle what you have around you. Create your own waves.”

The actress was last seen in Crime Patrol. Her stint was for a small period and was highly appreciated by the fans. Recently, she had revealed many secrets related to her marriage. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress said that her father was not much happy with her getting married to Vivek Dahiya.

Credits :Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

