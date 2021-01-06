Divyanka Tripathi stuns in a traditional avatar and drives away our mid week blues; See PHOTOS

Divyanka Tripathi, who always looks elegant in all her outfits, is currently hosting Crime Patrol Satark: Crime Against Women show on Sony TV.

is one of the popular faces in the television industry. Known for her serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (YHM), the actress never fails to impress fans with her fashion choices. Fans love to see her pictures and always showered love on her. The actress' social media account is flooded with her different looks right from Western to traditional. Even during the lockdown, Divyanka was keeping her fans updated about her personal lives through pictures. And today also she has shared yet another picture in which she looks gorgeous.

Taking it to her Instagram, Divyanka shared a series of pictures in which we saw her wearing a traditional block print suit. The suit has a gota patti on the sleeves. The actress paired the outfit with minimal makeup with nude lipstick and kept her hair open. The pictures went viral in no time. She captioned it as "One of those days when you like yourself too much to post only one picture." Divyanka enjoys a huge fan following on digital platforms. Though her show has ended, she is still popular for her iconic role of Dr. Ishita aka Ishimaa which she played in YHM.

Divyanka had also made her digital debut with web-series 'Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala' opposite Rajeev Khandelwal. The show received a lot of appreciation from the audience and their chemistry was also loved.

Credits :Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

