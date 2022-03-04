Divyanka Tripathi is summer-ready as she strikes a pose in black floral dress; PICS

Divyanka Tripathi doesn’t need any introduction. She is not only a popular actress but also rules millions of hearts. Fans are in love with her beautiful smile and shower a lot of love on her post or pictures. She rose to stardom for her performance in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress has played several roles in various shows and has left a mark on her fans' minds. Recently, the actress was seen wearing a beautiful dress and slaying the outfit perfectly by giving hot poses.

Divyanka is seen posing in a black colour floral dress. She kept her hair open and opted for subtle makeup. The actress has applied pink colour lipstick. It is also just perfect for summer and the colour black is looking amazing. The actress is looking gorgeous in that outfit and has also given a sexy pose to show off her toned legs and outfits. The pictures are captioned as ‘Like a sunflower’. Fans have also dropped a lot of comments.

Recently, she had shared a picture in which she talked about school days. The post is captioned as ‘School life never ends! My favorite part of it is a warm beverage to smoothly gulp down all the new information.”

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She also made her music video debut with the song ‘Babul Da Vedha’. She had played the character of a desi Punjabi girl in the music video.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi is back to her school days as she has her 'favourite beverage while studying'; Check out