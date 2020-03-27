Divyanka Tripathi supports Arvind Kejriwal: Ostracising people for their profession is complete hooliganism

Divyanka Tripathi wrote, "I am appalled by the way our society is behaving in 2020! Seems we have gone centuries back, discriminating and ill-treating people due to ignorance."

The Coronavirus outbreak has brought in both positives and negatives along with it in its own ways. On one hand, people have taken to make sure they take this time to spend with their families and indulge in some creativity, on the other, there are constant reports about people being ill-treated because of their professions, inadequate medical care, and so many other things. And well, these are times when people in position and in power must speak and they are speaking loud and clear.

With the constant reports about people being ousted from homes, or not being treated well because of the profession they are in, Divyanka took to social media to go on a rant about it and also, she shared a video of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal talk about the cause expressing his disappointment. Divyanka wrote, "Essential services come to you with great risk. Are you Thankful? I am appalled by the way our society is behaving in 2020! Seems we have gone centuries back, discriminating and ill-treating people due to ignorance. Being careful is appreciable. While ostracising people for their profession is complete hooliganism! I am getting exposed to this side of the coin...and I am unable to put myself at ease."

In testing times like these, not just the entire nation, but the world has come together to fight the virus, however, a certain section of the society seems to have made it difficult for people who have actually been the backbone of this entire process.

