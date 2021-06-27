  1. Home
  2. tv

Divyanka Tripathi on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: I don't think I'll be keen on doing it

In a recent report, Divyanka Tripathi revealed that she has not being asked to be a part of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
15757 reads Mumbai
Divyanka Tripathi on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: I don't think I'll be keen on doing it Divyanka Tripathi on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: I don't think I'll be keen on doing it
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Recently, the eleventh season of Khatron Ke Khiladi wrapped up filming and contestants have returned to their home town. In the last few weeks, the show’s cast was seen having a blast in Cape Town, South Africa, where the show was being filmed. Television actress Divyanka Tripathi, who is also a part of the forthcoming season of the stunt based reality show, shared numerous pictures of herself on her social media handle wherein she was seen enjoying the exotic location.

In the last few days, there had been a lot of speculation about Divyanka being asked to play the role of Dayaben in the popular Hindi sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Now, in a recent report by ETimes TV, the actress revealed that she has not being asked to be a part of the show. As per what a source told the news outlet, "Divyanka has not been in talks with Asit Modi for Dayaben's role. Such loose talk serves no purpose except that it confuses the janta, especially the fans of the show."

After coming landing back in the city, Divyanka addressed the ongoing rumours and confirmed that she was not offered the role of Jethalal’s wife on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress explained that while it is a ‘fabulous show’ with a ‘great fan following’, she is not keen about doing it. “But I don't think I'll be keen on doing it. I am looking for a fresh concept and new challenge,” she told the outlet.

Also Read| Divyanka Tripathi gets a warm welcome from hubby Vivek Dahiya as she returns after shooting for KKK11

Credits :ETimes TV

You may like these
Divyanka Tripathi gets a warm welcome from hubby Vivek Dahiya as she returns after shooting for KKK11
6 Things that fans need to know about Dilip Joshi’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Divyanka Tripathi sends birthday wishes to ‘her Chill Gill’ Aastha Gill with photos from Cape Town
Divyanka Tripathi is in love with ‘Quarantine love’ arranged by hubby Vivek Dahiya; See PHOTO
Taarak Mehta fame Ghanashyam Nayak continues to shoot amid ongoing cancer treatment; Says 'I am doing fine'
TMKOC SPOILER: Popatlal’s editor plans a surprise for him as society members get ready for his success party
close