Divyanka Tripathi on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: I don't think I'll be keen on doing it

In a recent report, Divyanka Tripathi revealed that she has not being asked to be a part of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Recently, the eleventh season of Khatron Ke Khiladi wrapped up filming and contestants have returned to their home town. In the last few weeks, the show’s cast was seen having a blast in Cape Town, South Africa, where the show was being filmed. Television actress , who is also a part of the forthcoming season of the stunt based reality show, shared numerous pictures of herself on her social media handle wherein she was seen enjoying the exotic location.

In the last few days, there had been a lot of speculation about Divyanka being asked to play the role of Dayaben in the popular Hindi sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Now, in a recent report by ETimes TV, the actress revealed that she has not being asked to be a part of the show. As per what a source told the news outlet, "Divyanka has not been in talks with Asit Modi for Dayaben's role. Such loose talk serves no purpose except that it confuses the janta, especially the fans of the show."

After coming landing back in the city, Divyanka addressed the ongoing rumours and confirmed that she was not offered the role of Jethalal’s wife on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress explained that while it is a ‘fabulous show’ with a ‘great fan following’, she is not keen about doing it. “But I don't think I'll be keen on doing it. I am looking for a fresh concept and new challenge,” she told the outlet.

