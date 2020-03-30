Divyanka Tripathi takes up the HandWash challenge amidst Coronavirus lockdown & nominates Smriti Irani; WATCH

Amidst Coronavirus, Divyanka Tripathi takes up the Handwash challenge and shares a video on how to clean hands properly.

While the Coronavirus pandemic has created a stir among the citizens, it has also lead to some good things as well since people are now stuck at their homes and there is no way out but to be home, do work, probably cook, indulge in some cleaning, and of course, the most important, spend time with your family. While there is so much happening around the world, everyone is in a panic mode and hence spending time with families and keeping ourselves busy with some interesting things at home is the best thing to do at such times.

While celebrities, government officials and others have been urging citizens to stay indoors and be safe, videos of how to wash hands and try and kill the virus have also been surfing online. After filmmaker Ekta Kapoor challenged to take the Handwash challenge, the actress has shown her fans through a video on how to properly wash hands and kill all the germs present in our hands. Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Divyanka wrote, "For those who missed several other #HandWash videos and are still washing hands in old fashioned buckets. Posting it cuz I was nominated...but isn't it a good reminder too? @ektaravikapoor...finally kar dikhaya! @smritiiraniofficial."

(Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi CLARIFIES her pilot brother is not Coronavirus positive; Asks people to stop #Coronashaming)

Meanwhile, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have both been very vocal about the entire Coronavirus issue and in order to keep up with the same, they have ensured that they give out the right message to their fans. In an interview earlier, Divyanka also got talking about the lockdown due to the virus and how she has been spending all this time indulging in reading, cooking, and all of those things. The actress also urged everyone to stay home and maintain hygiene in order to stay safe from the virus.

Check out Divyanka Tripathi's entire video here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More