Divyanka Tripathi teases with glimpse of her beautiful curls & 'khoobsurat waadiyaan' amid KKK 11 shoot; WATCH

Divyanka Tripathi took to social media to share a video as she was spending time at the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot location in Cape Town. The gorgeous star gave us a sneak peek of her look of the day and left fans gushing.

Actress Dahiya is going all out to ensure that her fans don't miss out on the behind-the-scenes scoop from the sets of Khatron ke Khiladi 11 and for it, she has been quite active on social media. From sharing fun moments between shoots with contestants to enjoying the shoot locations, Divyanka has been making the most of this time in Cape Town. And now, she has dropped a video in which she is seen showing her fans around the beautiful shoot location in Cape Town.

Taking to her Instagram story, Divyanka shared a video in which she is seen walking with Anushka Sen amid the shoot. While doing so, she is seen admiring the gorgeous scenery around her for the day. Divyanka also is seen adoring her curls and calling them 'sundar' as she spends time with her co-contestant, Anushka. She also informs her fans that she is making the video 'faltu mein' as she wanted to show them around the beautiful shoot location and her look of the day.

Meanwhile, earlier Divyanka had also shared a photo featuring her and Anushka Sen where they both were seen striking a cool pose together in matching outfits. The photo surely left fans impressed with Divyanka's sporty look.

Over the past few days, Divyanka has been trying to give fans a sneak peek of her KKK 11 shoot life amid the pandemic. She had also shared a video a few weeks back where she informed her fans of how the makers of the show were ensuring that the contestants stay safe. In that video, Divyanka was seen taking the COVID 19 test before heading for the shoot.

