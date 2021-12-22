Divyanka Tripathi teases Vivek Dahiya 'can't keep a straight face' as she shares their Abu Dhabi trip PICS

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most loved couples on television. Recently, the actress has turned a year older and to make the day more special, she along with her husband went to Abu Dhabi. Well, the couple loves traveling and almost on their special day they love to explore different destinations. On Vivek’s birthday, they went to Dubai. Their Instagram feed is filled travel-related pictures which will immediately inspire you to pack your bags.

Coming back to Abu Dhabi, where the couple is currently stationed, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures. In the photos, we can see her wearing a red and white printed dress and has applied bold makeup. She has opted for red colour lipstick and her hair is styled in a ponytail. Posing with his wife, Vivek is seen making different faces. He is wearing casual. The post is captioned as ‘Someone can't keep a straight face! Let's hang these pics on a museum wall!”

Fans called them ‘Cute’. One of the users wrote, “So cute you both are awesome together”. Recently, she had shared a picture of her in black attire and posing infront of a wonder woman statue. “My Wonder women- we don't need to become strong. We already are strong! It's about changing the way we & the world perceives our strength,” she wrote.

On the work front, it has been a long time that we have seen her in a TV show. She was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. In Crime Patrol, she was there for a small time. Her fans are waiting for her to see on TV again.

