Divyanka Tripathi treats fans with ‘recent favourite’ PICS; Says ‘Lucky when you have too many to choose from’

Divyanka Tripathi is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show will be aired in July. The actress has shared a series of pictures on her Instagram.

Television actress is mostly seen in traditional attire. She likes to wear ethnic wear more and has often said about it. But she is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi in Cape Town and has been giving a sneak peek of her journey there. She has been treating her fans with lots of lovely pictures. Her current Instagram feed is filled with reality show on-location shoot pictures. The actress was last seen in Crime Patrol.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “You are lucky when you have too many to choose from. Here are my recent favorites.” In a series of pictures, she is seen wearing a black coloured outfit paired with mustard coloured sneakers. She has completed the look with an olive green overcoat and has kept her hair open. Her makeup is also very minimalistic. Fans are impressed by her look and dropping comments. One of the fans called her gorgeous.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Aditi Bhatia also commented saying ‘Wow’. She even dropped a heart emoji. Recently, her picture in red coloured saree had gone viral. She was seen wearing a saree at the beach and it was clicked by Abhinav Shukla.

Recently, she had said that after the marriage this is the first time she is leaving her husband Vivek alone for so many days. The actress also admitted that the family members of all contestants have been reluctant to let them leave the country amidst the pandemic.

Credits :Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

