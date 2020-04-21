Divyanka Tripathi tries her hands at photography

Actress Divyanka Tripathi is trying her hand a photography during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

On Monday, the "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein" actress took to Instagram and shared a picture that shows her holding a DSLR camera while her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya, strikes a pose with her.

"Trying hands at photography is fun when you have the hottest model in the house. #InHouseModel...#HotHubby...#WifeTurnedPhotographer," she captioned the image.

A few days ago, Divyanka tried her hand at cutting hair. Naturally, she tried it out on Vivek!

Also Read Divyanka Tripathi shares a picture perfect photo with Vivek Dahiya and the paneer she cooked

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×