Divyanka Tripathi turns poet for husband Vivek Dahiya in new Instagram post; See PICS

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most adorable couples in the telly world. They are household names. Divyanka’s role as Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has made her one of India’s most famous TV actresses, Vivek’s roles in shows like Kavach and Ek Veer ki Ardaas…Veera has garnered the affection of millions of fans. The couple never fails to amaze their fans with pictures and videos. Today, the actress has shared a series of throwback pictures on Instagram.

Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “1) Tum mile 2) Dil khiley 3) Aur jeene ko kya chahiye?” In the picture, Divyanka is seen wearing a green colour gown with off shoulder and Vivek is wearing a red colour t shirt. Both are happily smiling and posing for the camera. The pictures look like are from their Abu Dhabi vacation. The couple went on this vacation last year. Recently, the actress also shared reels and captioned it as ‘If @vivekdahiya was in Mumbai, he wouldn't have let me post it. (Taking advantage of the situation) Us on the beach- Barely romantic! Mostly idiotic!”

Apart from this, the actress also gets trolled. She had recently slammed a troll and gave a savage reply to him saying, “Thanks for 'very indirectly' indicating that I write well. Tumhare tiraskaar mein meri tareef hai.”

Take a look at the post here:

Divyanka Tripathi has also been a part of TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein (which is a spin-off of Ye Hai Mohabbatein), Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories and Mrs And Mr Sharma Allahabadwale. The actress was last seen in the adventure reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

