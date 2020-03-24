Divyanka Tripathi urges to improve hygiene conditions of quarantine centres in India; Twitter user trolls her

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to Twitter to urge the government to improve hygiene conditions of quarantine centres in India; Read on!

As we speak, the entire nation is grappling with the Coronavirus outbreak, and panic has started to settle in as the virus is spreading like wildfire. As per reports, the number of Coronavirus cases in India has increased, and in order to curb it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation requesting them to stay indoors. From Bollywood celebs to TV stars, everyone is staying indoors and enjoying their quarantine period, and amidst all the chaos, and lockdown, Yeh Hain Mohabbatien fame Divyank Tripathi, filed a petition that India needs cleaner bathrooms and toilets in quarantine centres. Divyanka, who is quite active on social media, shared a link and asked people to sign the petition as she wrote: “UGLY REALITY! Why won't people run away from QUARANTINE CENTRES if this is how they are treated! URGENTLY @MoHFW_INDIA @drharshvardhan take steps to improve the hygiene condition of #quarantine centers in India- Sign the Petition! http://chng.it/tmm6mpWM via @ChangeOrg_India.”

Soon after Divyanka’s tweet, a user quickly commented and shared a story to inform Divyanka that a person returning from New York had a very pleasant experience at the quarantine centre. “I heard a very beautiful story from Kasturba Hospital in Bombay, where a person who returned from New York said she had a very pleasant experience with super clean bathrooms and very clean rooms. And on the other hand lots of reports of dirty centres. Hope everyone learns!” After reading this, a happy divyanka replied, “I hope this happens everywhere. India must start setting examples in health care. Indians pay enough taxes that our sick and suffering get good care.” However, another Twitter user didn’t seem to like Divyanka’s concern for cleanliness in the midst of a crisis as he wrote, “Madam bas bhi karo ab... Insaan hi kharab karta hai ye sab.. Kal sabko kaha gaya tha lockdown ke liye but phir bhi bahut logo ne ignore kiya.. Apko kya lagta hai ye lockdown kinn logo ke liye tha?” Thereafter, Divyanka, in her reply to the user, wrote, “I agree! That's stupid! Few are uneducated and few others educated idiots. I am not here to argue about who did what! If we start counting..."Problems to behen bohot hain" par Abhi ka topic hai--- GOOD HEALTH CARE for all!”

While Divyanka and hubby Vivek Dahiya are in self-quarantine, the actress recently made her digital debut with Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala alongside Rajeev Khandelwal.

Check out Divyanka's tweet urging for better hygiene conditions of quarantine centres:

I agree! That's stupid! Few are uneducated and few others educated idiots. I am not here to argue about who did what!

If we start counting..."Problems to behen bohot hain" par Abhi ka topic hai--- GOOD HEALTH CARE for all! https://t.co/n9Khr5Zn3W — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) March 23, 2020

