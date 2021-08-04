Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya & other KKK11 contestants share birthday wishes for Anushka Sen

The contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 stayed together for almost two months in Cape Town, South Africa. The contestants of the stunt reality show became very good friends on the show as they shared almost all the time together. The child actress Anushka Sen is also one of the contestants of the adventure-based show, and she became good friends with , Varun Sood, and others.

She often shared pictures on social media from Cape Town, as they had a gala time apart from the show. Here are some of the wishes shared by KKK11 contestants on the birthday of the adorable actress.

Varun Sood shared a picture with Anushka Sen, with the caption, “Happy birthday @anushkasen0408 ! Dont ever change! Lots of love!”

Sana Makbul shared a story with her as she wrote in the post, “Happy Birthday nushkaaa….wish you zillions-millions more and more of what you ever desire.”

Divyanka Tripathi shared adorable pictures on social media with Anushka as she wrote, “Keep smiling always dear Happy birthday”

Vishal Aditya Singh shared a fun picture with her and wrote, “Happy Birthday duston @anushkasen0408 Lots of love Lots of protection Lots of restrictions”

Mahekk Chahal posted a video with Anushka as she said, “Happy birthday 0408 cutie”

Newly married Rahul Vaidya also shared a cute picture of her, with the caption, “To my fav @anushkasen0408 wish u a very happy 19th birthday. May u keep shining bigger by the day my lil girl.”

Presently Anushka is enjoying her birthday with her parents on a small vacation to Rajasthan.

Also read- KKK11’s Anushka Sen talks about her experience on the show: This show will help me to be mentally strong