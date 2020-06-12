  1. Home
Divyanka Tripathi visits her dentist during Corona times; Shares pic flashing her ‘pearlies’ with a mask

Divyanka Tripathi, who was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has shared an interesting selfie with her dentist as she visits her during Unlock phase 1.
After two months of lockdown due to COVID 19 outbreak in the country, the nation is finally returning to normalcy now. We have entered the Unlock phase 1 and are gradually getting back to the normal schedule but with several precautions, wherein masks and sanitizers are our permanent partners to combat the highly transmissible virus. Recently, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya also stepped out of her house and went on to visit her dentist. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress also shared her picture with her dentist and it is grabbing the eyeballs.

In the picture, Divyanka looked stunning in her white top and was also seen wearing a mask and a surgical cap. The diva was seen posing with her dentist who was seen taking all the precautions and was wearing protective gear. In the caption, the Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala actress quipped about being all smiles behind the mask. She wrote, “See!! I am flashing my pearlies. Unlucky you for missing the spectacular display! #DentistVisit in #CoronaTimes.”

Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi’s recent post with her dentist as they pose together during corona times:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

See!! I am flashing my pearlies. Unlucky you for missing the spectacular display! #DentistVisit in #CoronaTimes.

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Meanwhile, Divyanka has been making the most her lockdown break as she spent some quality time with her husband Vivek Dahiya. The couple has also been sharing their quarantine moments with their fans thereby catching everyone’s attention on the social media platforms that leave fans asking for more. In fact, their quarantine moments included everything from trying hands at cooking, to gardening, workouts etc.

