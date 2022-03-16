Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek are ready for Holi as they dance on Badri Ki Dulhania; Watch

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular names in the television sector. The actress is married to Vivek Dahiya and the couple has completed more than five years of marriage. The duo is very enthusiastic about social media and often shares pictures or videos with each other. As the festival of Holi is approaching, the couple is seen dancing as they are smeared with colours.

In the video shared by Divyanka Tripathi, the actress is seen excited, as she dances enthusiastically with Vivek on the Holi special song, “Badri Ki Dulhania” starring Varun Dhavan and Alia Bhatt. She looks gorgeous in white chikankari kurta and beautiful jhumkas. Vivek Dahiya sported a white t-shirt with blue denims. Divyanka wrote on the post caption, “We are HOLI READY!!! Are you? #HoliHai #HoliReel”.

See video here-

Numerous of the fans commented on the post, “Awwwwww awww so beautiful happy holi in advance”, “Always ready to play with you guys”, “U guyzz are Amazing”, and more.

Divyanka Tripathi was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty. She was the first runner-up of the season. The actress was also seen in a special season of the show in Crime Patrol. She has also made her music video debut with Babul Ka Vedha. Talking about work, the actress recently mentioned that she wants to do a show with a strong and inspiring role, instead of a helpless and meek woman.



