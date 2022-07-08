Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya 6th Wedding Anniversary: 5 romantic and happy PICS of the couple

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are among the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. Telly world’s real-life couple enjoys a massive fan following and fans have also given them the nickname Divek. To the delight of fans, the duo will be celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary today. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame, Divyanka and Vivek had met during the shooting of their show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where she was playing the female lead. They dated for a few years and finally, had a beautiful wedding in 2016. The adorable couple loves to go on romantic dates, here are a few pics proving their romantic chemistry.



Enjoying the sunset at Goa



Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are travel enthusiasts and they often go to various places when they get time off work. In the picture, they are seen enjoying the beautiful sunset in Goa. Divyanka looks stunning in the green leafy print dress and Vivek looks dapper in a white shirt and trousers.





Cute moments in Thailand



A few days back, the stylish couple had taken a trip to Thailand, where they did lots of adventure and made lots of memories. In the cute picture, Vivek Dahiya is seen kissing Divyanka on the cheek at a restaurant.







Valentine’s Day date



Divyanka is very fond of romantic dates and doing something special for her hubby. But this time, Vivek surprised her with beautiful arrangements to make Valentine's Day date very special.



Mushy hugs



Divyanka and Vivek are seen sharing a squishy hug in the picture as she shared that she loves Vivek’s dishevelled curls.



Enjoying ice-cream together



The couple is seen having a gala time together as they enjoyed their favourite dessert together. They are seen lost in each other’s eyes.



Pinkvilla wishes Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya a very happy wedding anniversary!

