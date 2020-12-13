Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya are 'excited' to celebrate former's birthday in Udaipur; Shares romantic PICS

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have flown down to Udaipur to ring in actress's birthday in a lavish and royal way tomorrow (December 14, 2020). Check out DiVek's romantic posts here.

It's another gateway for Telly Town's 'cutest couple' and Vivek Dahiya. After Dubai, they have now jetted off to Udaipur for a fun trip, and the occasion is also very special. Well, Divyanka is all set to turn a year older tomorrow (December 14, 2020), and the duo have whisked off to the royal destination of Rajasthan to ring in the actress's birthday lavishly.

Vivek, being the dotting husband, has planned this 'birthday surprise' for his beautiful wifey, and the couple are making the most of their time together. Udaipur happens to be one of the Divyanka and Vivek's favourite destinations, and what better than ringing in the diva's special day there? The two have been sharing glimpses of their Udaipur trip on their social media handles, and are quite excited to spend some quality time together. Divyanka also looks very happy with hubby Vivek's surprise! Vivek shared some awe-inspring photos with Divyanka as they arrived in Udaipur and expressed, 'And we’re back in one of our fav cities. Let the countdown to her birthday begin!'

Divyanka also shared several posts having a relaxing time in Udaipur, and enjoying the senic beauty. The talented actress shared pictures relishing the beauty of the nature and sea, as she revealed her excitement for 'her kind of birthday.' Just an hour ago, she posted pretty picture with Vivek as they de-stressed themeleves amidst nature. 'Kuchh pal jo sirf mehsoos hote hain (Some moments can just be felt),' expressed Divyanka.

Take a look at DiVek's posts from Udaipur here:

Well, looks like the couple are having the best of their time together, and we can't wait for their party photos now. Are you excited about Divyanka's birthday bash tonight? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

