Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya are at their 'quirkiest best' as they goof around in a mirror selfie

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are making the most of their Dubai trip and their fun-loving posts are proof of that. Take a look at DiVek's fun and masti in UAE here.

It is said, 'A couple who eats together, stays together.' But, for travel enthusiast couples, it is also true, 'a couple that travels together stays together.' Well, the second saying just fits right for Telly Town's favorite travel partners, and Vivek Dahiya. Not just travelling, DiVek are the 'ideal buddies', and all sayings about love, companionship, and togetherness hold true for them.

Divyanka and Vivek's love for travelling is not hidden from anyone. And recently, the couple jetted to Dubai for a relaxing holiday and also to ring in Vivek's birthday. After celebrating Vivek's birthday in the sweetest way possible, the duo is enjoying their time in the much-loved city of UAE. They are exploring Dubai together, having fun, and leaving no stones unturned to make beautiful memories to cherish in the future. From partying in clubs to gorging yummy delicacies to visiting beautiful parts of the city, DiVek are making the most of their Dubai trip.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi's 'special' birthday surprise for Vivek Dahiya is about love & cakes; Duo celebrate in Dubai

The couple is also sharing theri fun-loving moments with fans on social media. Recently, Vivek shared a photo with wifey Divyanka as they clicked a mirror selfie in an elevator, and it screams of 'masti and fun.' The two are seen at their 'quirkiest best' as they pull off some goofy expressions for their picture. The two are seen dressed in casuals and look beautiful together. Well, they look so adorable that it is difficult to take our eyes off them.

Vivek and Divyanka are also giving everyone major fashion goals with their 'cool and casual' vacay outfit in Dubai. While Divyanka is seen 'nailing' her bright colour dresses, Vivek is 'rocking' the cool dude looks. Aren't they just too cute? What are your thoughts on DiVek's Dubai getaway? Let us know in the comment section below.

Take a look at DiVek's recent posts from Dubai:

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×