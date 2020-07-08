Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya celebrate 4 years of marriage by creating some romantic memories; See PHOTOS

Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya have recently celebrated their 4th marriage anniversary. Check out some of their romantic moments which have now been shared on social media.

Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are among the most beloved couples of the Indian television industry in current times. The couple celebrates their 4th wedding anniversary on 8th July 2020 and wishes have been showered on them from everywhere. Talking about Divyanka, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress had already made arrangements for their quarantine celebration and had given a glimpse of the same on social media yesterday. She had made some amazing doodle art dedicated to her beloved husband.

And now, finally, the couple has given a glimpse of their anniversary celebration. The two of them can be seen cutting together in the pictures that have been shared on Instagram. And of course, they have also brought champagne for the mini celebration! Divyanka looks undeniably pretty as she is seen wearing a printed blue outfit. Vivek, on the other hand, looks dapper in a white t-shirt. The actress has added a sweet note along with the post that reads, "Least did I know four years back that we were creating a happily ever after for real. Nothing can match the magic your presence creates. Happy Anniversary my love. Let's celebrate." Vivek has also shared an amazing throwback picture of the two of them on his Instagram handle. He writes, "As long as we have each other... Happy 4th love."

Check out the pictures below:

Check out Vivek Dahiya’s post below:

Divyanka and Vivek tied the knot back in 2016 and have been inseparable since then. The couple never fails to grab attention whenever they share something on social media. Most of the time, it happens to be their candid pictures or hilarious videos that win the internet. On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was last seen in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that went off-air some time back. Vivek, on the other hand, was last seen in Qayamat Ki Raat.

Credits :Instagram

