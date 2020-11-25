Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya enjoy a romantic date & their PHOTOS scream love; Take a look

Divyanka Tripathi tied the knot with Vivek Dahiya back in 2016. The actress was last seen in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

and Vivek Dahiya have been married for four years now and the couple never fails to impress us when it comes to showering love for each other. Be it posing for lovely selfies or be it turning photographers for each other and clicking pictures, they do it all with perfection and their timelines are proof. Once in a blue moon, they also indulge in social media PDAs that are just too cute to miss for all their fans.

The couple recently stepped out for a romantic date and we have now got our hands on their pictures from the same. Both Divyanka and Vivek look super elated as they pose for the pictures. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress looks ethereal in a printed white outfit and chooses a red lip colour that further enhances her beauty. Vivek Dahiya, on the other hand, is wearing a blue t-shirt. Divyanka also adds a sweet caption along with the post that reads, “Like a calm sea...when next to you.”

Check out the pictures below:

Well, her hubby had a rather quirky and hilarious response to her caption. He writes, “You prefer kisses here or in person?” in the comments section and we are sure this will leave the actress blushing. Meanwhile, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya last featured in the popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she played the role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla. The show went off-air a few months back. Vivek Dahiya was also a part of the same for a brief period.

Credits :Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram

