Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya enjoy their spectacular 'dinner in the sky' on latter’s birthday; PHOTOS

Television actor Vivek Dahiya turns a year older today. He is married to the gorgeous actress Divyanka Tripathi. They are regarded among the most popular and adored couples in the television industry. Their chemistry is remarkable and the couple never shies from showing their affection for one another on social media. On the occasion of Vivek Dahiya’s birthday, the actress treated him to a special dinner in Dubai.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 runner-up and Vivek Dahiya are enjoying their holiday in Dubai. In the pictures shared by the actress on her social media, she and Vivek are seen enjoying the grand view from the sky. She also shared a stunning picture of the moon from inside the Ferris wheel. She also shared pictures of the special dessert she ordered for Vivek Dahiya, which had Happy Birthday written on it. Divyanka is seen in a stylish green top and Vivek Dahiya has sported a casual outfit including a red T-shirt.

See photos here:

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya met through mutual friends and they also worked together in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. They hit it off in the first few days and started dating. After a few years of dating, the couple got married in 2016. They love to go on trips together and often share pictures on social media of their fun times. The couple also loves to try new trends on Instagram, which is tremendously liked by their fans.



