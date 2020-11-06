Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya express 'love' for each other in heartwarming Karwa Chauth celebration posts

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya aka DiVek's special Karwa Chauth celebration posts are all about love, togetherness and compassion for each other. Take a look.

Karwa Chauth is a special day for all couples. It is a festival where a partner fasts the whole day for the better-half, only to break it after doing puja in front of the moon. This year too, the festive fervour. Like many others, Telly Town's most-loved couple and Vivek Dahiya celebrate Karwa Chauth in the cutest way possible.

Divyanka and Vivek shared glimpses of their Karwa Chauth celebrations with fans on social media, and DiVek fans were left 'wowed' by their loving bond. The couple shared pictures of the puja, wherein Divyanka is seen having the first sip of water and food from Vivek's hands. The two clicked some super adorable pictures, which screamed 'love and togetherness.' While Divyanka looked ethereal in traditional attire, Vivek looked dapper in his cool casuals. The smile on DiVek's faces proves that they are indeed enjoying every moment together and are soaked in love.

Both, Divyanka and Vivek, penned heartwarming notes for each other, expressing their love as they shared their Karwa Chauth celebration pictures. Divyanka shared how it is a 'task' for her to convince Vivek to let her fast for the day. 'I'm not torturing myself by starving. It's not a compulsion. It's a choice,' she wrote. The actress further said that it is her way of showing my love, and she likes the pampering she gets in return as a bonus. Expressing her love for Vivek, Divyanka said, I love you. Your subtle fights are also precious. In them, I see immense concern for me.'

Vivek also expressed his love for Divyanka and thanked her for her 'selfless love' towards him. 'The lockdown has made me feel a lot. A lot more than I conveyed but I felt more than you know,' shared Vivek.

Take a look at DiVek's Karwa Chauth celebration posts:

Within moments of Divyanka and Vivek sharing their heartwarming Karwa Chauth celebration posts, DiVek admirers went gaga. They showered the couple with loads of love, blessings, and compliments.

