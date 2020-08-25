Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya feel 'blessed' to have Sandiip Sickand as pandit ji for Ganesh Chaturthi puja

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, who welcomed Ganpati Bappa home for the first time, received help from well-known producer Sandiip Sickand for Ganeshji's puja. Read on.

and Vivek Dahiya share a warm bond with renowned producer Sandiip Sickand. Before the COVID-19 crisis and lockdown, the trio was often seen spending quality time together. Recently, Sandiip turned a 'real-life' pandit ji for Divyanka and Vivek. Are you wondering how and when? Well, it is known to all DiVek fans that the duo welcomed Ganpati Bappa to their home for the first time this Ganesh Chaturthi. So, to help the couple perform the Ganesh puja and follow all the rituals, Sandiip Sickand turned pandit ji for them.

Sandiip has been inviting Lord Ganesha and doing Ganpati staphna to his house for the past 46 years. So, the producer helped first-timers, Divyanka and Vivek, help them with certain rituals and perform Ganpati staphna puja correctly, as he visited their house. Divyanka also took to her Instagram handle to share a 'happy' selfie with Sandiip and Vivek as they sought blessings of Bappa. In the picture, the trio is seen flashing their beaming smiles as they pose for a click together dressed in their ethnic best.

Divyanka also wrote a heart-warming caption as she expressed her gratitude towards Sandiip for helping them. She wrote, When Mr. Sandiip Sickand chooses to be your pandit ji, you are already blessed.'

Take a look at DiVek and Sandiip's beautiful selfie here:

Both, Divyanka and Vivek have been sharing glimpses of their Ganesh Utsav 2020 celebrations with fans on social media and expressing their happiness to have Bappa home for the first time. On the other hand, Sandiip craved his own Lord Ganesh idol this year. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

