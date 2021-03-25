Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya to Gautami Gadgil & Ram Kapoor: 5 TV couples who fell in love while working

True love is beautiful and seeing your favourite stars falling for their co-stars is a dream come true for the audiences. Here we have listed 5 popular TV couples who fell in love while working on the sets.de:summary]

There is no particular place or time for falling in love. Numerous TV actors over the time have fallen in love with their co-actors on the sets, which has the left the audience in awe. Provided below are popular TV stars who converted their reel life romance to real life romance.



Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee- The stunning couple were the perfect Ram and Sita on the show Ramayan. The couple started dating, and later, Gurmeet proposed to her on the show Pati Patni Aur Woh. They got married on February 15, 2011.



and Mohit Sehgal- The cute couple met on the sets of the popular youth-based show Miley Jab Hum Tum. They dated for a long period of seven years, and finally decided to get married on 25th January 2017. They had a beautiful beach wedding in Goa.



Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta- The power couple met on the sets of the show 12/24 Karol Bagh in 2009 and fell in love while working on the show. They dated for few years and Ravi Dubey popped the question on the sets of Nach Baliye 5 in 2012 and the couple got hitched in 2013.



and Vivek Dahiya- The couple met on the sets of the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as she played a doctor and a daughter-in-law and he played a cop. They were introduced by a common friend and eventually they knew it was the perfect match. Vivek Dahiya popped proposed to her on her birthday in 2015, in front of her parents. They got married in 2016.



Ram Kapoor and Gautami Gadgil- The star couple met on the sets of the popular TV serial Ghar Ek Mandir. They were poles apart as he was a party animal and she was more reserved. But fate had other plans and they got hitched in 2003. They have two children.

