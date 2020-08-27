Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya give a glimpse of their unique Ganesh Visarjan at home & 'crazy' Ganpati dance

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya dance their hearts out as they bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa in their Ganesh Visarjan at home, and it cannot be missed. Take a look.

The last few days were filled with immense happiness and joy for the and Vivek Dahiya, as the duo welcomed Ganpati Bappa home for the first time this Ganesh Chaturthi. Ever since Bappa arrived at DiVek's house, the couple has been high-spirited and euphoric. From puja to hosting guests at home, Divyanka and Vivek shared several glimpses from their Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 celebrations. The complete recently bid a heartwarming goodbye to Gannu Bappa.

After three days of devotion and holiness, Divyanka and Vivek performed the Ganpati visarjan rituals on the 'fourth day' at their home in a unique way. The actress took to her social media handle to give a glimpse of their Ganesh Visarjan at home in an eco-friendly manner, and it was filled with hight festive vibes and spirit. Considering the importance of nature and the environment, the duo immersed their eco-friendly Ganesh idol in a bucket of water in the balcony of their apartment.

However, like all Ganesh Visarjans, Divyanka and Vivek also danced their hearts out to famous Ganpati tracks before they bid adieu to Lord Ganesha. The duo danced like 'there is no tomorrow,' and matched steps with family members. Their energy, the smile on their faces, were proof that they thoroughly enjoyed Bappa's company at home, and he has filled them with a lot of positivity and happiness. While they waved goodbye to Bapa, the chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' kept on echoing.

Interestingly, the duo twinned in blue and white. While Divyanka looked pretty in a long white kurta, Vivek looked handsome in a white tee and denim. While many fans showered blessings on the couple, Manish Naggdev said that it reminded of his Ganpati visarjan. He wrote, 'Mere Ganpati jee ke visarjan ki yaad dila diya ess video ne. Boht pyaare hai.'

Take a look at Divyanka and Vivek's happy Ganesh Visarjan at home - Video

