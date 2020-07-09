Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya had the most romantic anniversary celebration & their latest PHOTOS are proof

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya's quarantine anniversary celebration was nothing less romantic than the previous years. Take a look at their latest pictures.

Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya recently celebrated their 4th marriage anniversary the glimpses of which have been already shared on social media. The two lovebirds tied the knot in 2016 and have been shelling out major couple goals since then. Talking about their anniversary celebration, it wasn’t as grand as the previous years but yes, there is no doubt about this fact that they enjoyed it to the fullest. Don’t believe us? Then you should have a look at their timelines.

While Divyanka had already given a glimpse of their mini celebration a day back, her husband Vivek has now shared a few more pictures on his Instagram handle. Needless to say, the couple looks regal together and we are all hearts for them. Talking about Divyanka, the actress looks stunning in a red dress. She opts for a glowy makeup look and chooses a matching red lip colour. Vivek, on the other hand, looks suave in a white shirt and black trousers.

Well, the actor might have given a glimpse of the anniversary gift that he has given to Divyanka! Not only that, but Vivek also gave her with a red rose as a token of love which he is seen holding in the pictures. The two of them look elated as they look lovingly at each other and this literally melts our hearts. Vivek has also added a sweet caption for Divyanka along with the post that reads, “Cause all of me loves all of you.” As can be seen in the pictures, the couple definitely has made some sweet memories during their quarantine celebration.

Meanwhile, check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi’s last show was Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she played the role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla aka Ishimaa. The audience loved her on-screen chemistry with in the show that also featured , Aditi Bhatia, and others in pivotal roles. Interestingly, Vivek Dahiya was also a part of the show for a brief period. The actor, on the other hand, was last seen in the supernatural drama Qayamat Ki Raat co-starring Karishma Tanna.

