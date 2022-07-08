Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya land in Maldives to celebrate their 6th wedding anniversary; PIC

Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a very well-known celebrity in the industry and also enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle owing to her style statement. The diva rose to stardom with her acting chops in the popular daily soap 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' and got highly appreciated for her excellent performance. In the show, she was paired opposite Karan Patel and their chemistry was adored by their fans. The actress is quite expressive on her social media handle and often shares glamourous pictures from her photoshoot in amazing outfits, and fans always shower their love on her photos.

Divyanka and Vivek complete 6 years of marriage today, on July 8. To celebrate this occasion, the actors have flown to the Maldives to spend some quality time together. Today, Divyanka shared a picture with Vivek on her Instagram handle. In this photo, the duo can be seen stepping out of the chopper by the ocean. Divyanka sported a white dress and paired it with sneakers. On the other hand, Vivek donned a blue shirt and paired it with jeans.



Earlier, Divyanka also shared a picture from the flight when they were all set to fly to the Maldives.

Divyanka and Vivek's love story:

Divyanka and Vivek worked together on the hit show - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love with each other. The duo tied the knot in 2016 in Bhopal. Divyanka and Vivek love to go on dates and trips together whenever they get time.

Divyanka Tripathi's career:

On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Divyanka Tripathi has also been a part of TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein (which is a spin-off of Ye Hai Mohabbatein), Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, and Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale. She also did her first music video Babul Da Vedha for which she was highly appreciated for her acting chops in it.

