Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya make for an adorable duo as they enjoy a game of chess in a throwback VIDEO

and her husband Vivek Dahiya are among the most beloved couples of the Indian television industry. The two of them are frequently active on social media and share bits and pieces related to their daily lives with fans from time to time. Most often, it is their adorable social media PDAs and cute videos that grab our attention. There is no doubt about this fact that the couple enjoys a huge fan following all over the country.

We have now come across a throwback video of the power couple which is hard to miss for all their ardent fans. As we can see in the video, both of them enjoy a game of chess together during their leisure time. Vivek Dahiya looks suave and dapper as he is seen wearing a white shirt in the video. Divyanka, on the other hand, looks absolutely stunning as she is seen clad in an ivory gold salwar kameez along with a matching dupatta.

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi was last seen in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-starring , Aditi Bhatia, , and others in the lead roles. Interestingly, Vivek Dahiya was also a part of the show for a brief period. However, the daily soap helmed by Ekta Kapoor got pulled off by the makers a few months back and has been replaced by its successor series, Yeh Hai Chahatein. Talking about Vivek Dahiya, he was last seen in Qayamat Ki Raat co-starring Karishma Tanna.

