Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya make for a perfect couple as they pose with a friend in THIS throwback PHOTO

While scrolling through multiple feeds on Instagram, we have recently come across a throwback picture of Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya. Check out the picture.

and her husband Vivek Dahiya are among the most popular Indian television couples. It won’t be wrong to call them the perfect example of a made for each other Jodi. The two of them tied the knot back in 2016 and have been inseparable since then. Their love story is no less than a filmy story that began on the sets of the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which the two of them had worked together.

Divyanka and Vivek’s social media handles are filled with numerous goofy and adorable pictures. Of late, we have come across a rare throwback picture of the power couple which is undeniably unmissable. The two of them are seen posing with one of their friends in the picture that has been probably clicked at some event. Divyanka stuns in a pink and lavender-colored lehenga embellished with golden embroidery which she teams up with matching jewellery. Vivek looks suave in a floral blazer, white shirt, and black trouser.

Check out the picture below:

After having a look at this picture, there is no denying that the two of them steal the limelight whenever they make a public appearance together. On the work front, Divyanka’s last TV show was Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she portrayed the role of Dr. Ishita. Many of her fans were disappointed when the show suddenly went off-air. She also made her digital debut with a web show last year. On the other hand, Vivek Dahiya is all set to make his digital debut with another web show soon.

Credits :Instagram

