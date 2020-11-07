Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya mask up and share a selfie as they jet off to an undisclosed location

After having celebrated Karwa Chauth, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are in a mood for holidays. Check out their latest selfie on Instagram.

Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are among the most adorable and beloved couples of the Indian television industry. Their social media PDAs and banter are unmissable and fans often root for the duo. The power couple has been married for four years now and still set major relationship goals for others. A few days back, Divyanka and Vivek also observed Karwa Chauth together and shared lovely pictures and videos on social media after having followed all the rituals.

And now, the couple seems to be on vacation mode and their latest picture is proof. The two of them are seen posing for a selfie outside the Mumbai airport as they are all set to jet off to an undisclosed location. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actors love travelling and often set out to exotic locations for holidays. Divyanka is seen wearing a black and white striped outfit while Vivek, on the other hand, wears an off-white jacket. Both of them are masked up as they prepare to enter the airport.

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya last appeared in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she played the role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla. Interestingly, Vivek Dahiya was also a part of the show for a brief period. It also featured , , Aditi Bhatia, and others in the lead roles. Talking about Divyanka, the actress also made her digital debut with a web show last year. Well, her hubby dearest also followed her footsteps soon thereafter and did a web show.

