Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya’s PICS from Ankita-Vicky's Holi bash are all about colours & having fun

The festival of Holi for 2022 was celebrated with great enthusiasm and excitement by people all over the country. From applying colours, eating savory traditional dishes to dancing your heart out, the festival was celebrated with celebs also. Newlyweds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have hosted a grand Holi bash, which was attended by numerous of their industry friends. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were also part of the celebrations. Divyanka offered a glimpse of the festival celebrations.

In the pictures shared by Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress, she is seen posing with Vivek and hosts Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Divyanka looked gorgeous in white kurta and leggings, which she had paired with white mojris. She had accessorized her look with a silver multi-layer necklace. Vivek was seen in white pyjama kurta. Ankita Lokhande looked stylish in a shirt and white shorts. She paired it with sunglasses and white sneakers. Her hubby Vicky Jain sported a printed kurta and pyjamas. Divyanka had also got clicked with Amruta Khanvilkar, Himanshu Malhotra, and others. She captioned, “#HoliParty”.

See post here:

Divyanka Tripathi was last seen on the TV screens for the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She had shared in an interview that she wants to play a powerful role in her upcoming projects. She shared with Hindustan Times, "I don't want to play the role of a submissive, helpless woman, because women are beyond that now, we are living in such an era in India where phones have reached the most rural areas and that means there is awareness. If I do such a role that shows that women are still being subjected to atrocities or are only taking care of their family and that is all that her being becomes, this limits the strength of women and their entity. I want to do something beyond that."



