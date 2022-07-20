Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya’s romantic dance on Shamshera song ‘Tera Fitoor’ is all things love; VIDEO

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the leading names in the telly town. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress recently went to the Maldives with her husband Vivek Dahiya, for a wedding anniversary celebration. The duo had jetted off to this exotic place to spend some quality time as they completed 6 beautiful years of marital bliss on July 8. Speaking of their love story, Divyanka and Vivek worked together on the hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love with each other. The duo then tied the knot in 2016 in her hometown.

Divyanka Tripathi recently shared a romantic video on the trending song ‘Tera Fitoor’ from Ranbir Kapoor’s movie Shamshera. She was seen enjoying the windy weather as she romantically danced with her husband Vivek Dahiya. The actress looks stunning in a white and purple tie and dye kaftan style dress. It has beautiful pearl work on the neckline, and she wore a statement pearl ring with it. Vivek had sported a white shirt with denim trousers. Divyanka captioned, “This weather calls for a romantic reel!”

A few days back Divyanka Tripathi shared a mushy post, where she is seen hugging her husband Vivek Dahiya. She sported a black net detail short dress with black flats. Vivek looked stylish in a black shirt and brown pants. The couple is seen standing at the beach with heart-shaped décor around them. They were seen lost in each other’s eyes. Divyanka captioned the post, “I can only thank us for taking the plunge, for having faith in our destiny, for giving a chance to love 6 years back. Happy Anniversary Viv! PS: Anniversaries should compulsorily be cheesy romantic!” She has been sharing pics from the trip on social media.

