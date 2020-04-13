Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya set major couple goals as they twin in white in this throwback PHOTO

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya twinning in white in one of their throwback picture are setting major couple goals for others. Check out the picture that we are talking about.

If there is one celebrity couple who has been enjoying their quarantine period to the fullest, it is definitely Dahiya and her husband Vivek Dahiya. It won’t be wrong to say that the two of them have been setting major relationship goals for others of late with their cute and funny social media PDAs. It almost seems like they have turned household chores into interesting stuff which is evident from the pictures and videos that they share on social media.

Be it cooking together or be it indulging in an AMA session with fans, the power couple has been doing everything together. At the same time, they are also making their fans aware of the dangers of Coronavirus and its precautionary measures. Divyanka had even shared a video for her fans in which she gave a demo of washing hands properly. Moreover, the couple also lit candles in their home during the #9baje9minute call made by PM Narendra Modi a few days back.

In the midst of all this, we have come across a throwback picture of the adorable couple while scrolling through the Instagram feeds. Divyanka and Vivek can be seen twinning in white hoodies as they strike a pose for the camera. While Vivek looks dapper as usual, Divyanka looks undeniably pretty in this picture even without makeup. Needless to say, she is considered one of the most beautiful actresses of the Indian television industry. The power couple loves taking selfies together and this rare throwback picture also happens to be one of them.

Check out Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s picture below:

On the work front, Divyanka has appeared in multiple popular TV shows that include Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Viraasat, Intezaar, Ramayan and many others. But her most iconic role is Dr. Ishita Bhalla or Ishimaa from the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein helmed by Ekta Kapoor. And the most interesting part here is that her husband Vivek was also a part of the family drama for a brief period. However, Divyanka was cast opposite and their on-screen chemistry was loved by the audience. Numerous fans were disappointed when the show suddenly went off-air.

Divyanka has made her digital debut last year with a web series in which she was paired up opposite Rajiv Khandelwal. Vivek also will be making his digital debut soon with another web series much to the excitement of his fans. However, the progress of his web show has come to a halt owing to the lockdown that has been imposed across the country because of the Coronavirus outbreak. He was supposed to visit Chandigarh and Delhi for the purpose of promotions but that has been canceled for the same.

As reported exclusively by Pinkvilla, here’s what the actor said, “Owing to the coronavirus scare, our show promotions have been canceled in cities like Delhi and Chandigarh at the moment. Though it’s for everyone's betterment and health, which is a good step forward taken by our team. Malls, theatres, auditoriums and other recreational centers have also been shut down right now, but this is the only way we can help curb the virus, and so I totally stand by the government's decision of taking this step in sync with the ongoing situation.”

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Divyanka Tripathi confirms project with Karan Patel might not happen; opens up on CLACM 2)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More